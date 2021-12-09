Doniphan West basketball and wrestling teams kicked off the winter season last week.
The DWHS basketball season is off and running. The Mustangs opened at Axtell on Thursday, Dec. 2 and five more games are on the schedule before Christmas break.
At Axtell both the junior varsity and varsity girls won; the junior varsity boys played one half and won; and the varsity boys lost.
The varsity girls won 62-29. Scoring: Avery Weathersbee 19, Kyra Johnson 16, Jaiden Taylor 13, Sydney Smith 7, Malaina Whetstine 4, and Claire Cole 3.
The varsity boys lost 34-50. Scoring: Creighton Johnson 13, Broc Leatherman 6, Trent Spiker 6, Hudsen Penny 6, Kole Franken 2, and Brody Jeschke 1.
The DWHS wrestlers started competition on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Highland Park, Topeka, going up against many larger schools.
Senior Cooper Clark went 4-1 and finished second; sophomore Cameron Yuill went 1-2 and placed third; senior Michael Lackey went 3-2 and placed fourth; and senior Daniel Silva went 1-4 and placed seventh. Overall, the team placed eighth.
Next up for the Mustangs is competition at Onaga on Saturday, Dec. 11.
