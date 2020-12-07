The Doniphan West Mustang basketball season has begun. The girls varsity is 1-0 after week one, beating Axtell 69-20 at home on Thursday, Dec. 3. The junior varsity girls also claimed a 38-16 win in just one half of play.
The Mustang boys lost a close game 41-26, after leading for most of the game. With just seven boys on the roster, the Mustang boys will not have junior varsity games.
The varsity girls had eight players scoring: Chloe Clevenger 13, Jaiden Taylor 13, Avery Weathersbee 10, Kinlee Whetstine 9, Myah Olson 9, Sadie Leach 8, Claire Cole 4, Sydney Smith 3.4
Scoring for the boys were Trent Spiker 11, Broc Leatherman 10, Lafe Blevins 8, Fletcher Penny 7, Creighton Johnson 3, Brody Jeschke 2.
Even with a lack of fans, the Mustang spirit squads are still performing. Both the cheerleaders and the dancers put on their smiles to cheer and support the basketball teams in their season openers on Thursday, Dec. 3. The girls distanced themselves on the south side of the court with the bleachers moved back to give them room. Although the usual fan base was not there, the girls and music from the band filled the gym with a fun atmosphere.
