The Doniphan West Mustangs began track season at Falls City on Tuesday, March 30, competing against Falls City and HTRS schools.
In this first outing, three new school records were set, the girls team placed first, and the boys placed second.
Two of the records were set by sophomore Claire Cole in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.6 and in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.9. She also won each event.
The girls 4 x 400 m relay of Cole, Elle Williams, Avery Weathersbee, and Chloe Clevenger placed first, and their 4:32.8 time is the new school record.
Other results for the girls are as follows:
100m -Weathersbee 3rd, Allie Horner 5th; 200m -Jaiden Taylor 1st, Weathersbee 2nd, Taygen Reno 3rd, Heidi Leach 4th, Emma Albers 5th; 400m- Kyra Johnson 3rd; 800m- Williams 1st, Johnson 4th; 1600m- Clevenger 1st, Lena Leatherman 3rd, Ali Foster 5th; 3200m- Lilly Clark 2nd, Foster 3rd; 100m hurdles- Cole 1st, Reno 2nd, Horner 5th; 4x100m relay- Ava Gladhart, Reno, Malaina Whetstine, Weathersbee 1st; 4x400m relay- Leatherman, Albers, Clevenger, Williams 1st; shot- Whetstine 2nd, Sadie Leach 3rd; discus- S. Leach 1st, Whetstine 2nd; high jump- Cole 1st, Horner 3rd, Kyra Johnson 4th; long jump- Taylor 3rd, H. Leach 5th; triple jump- Gladhart 4th, Johnson 5th.
The boys results are as follows:
100m- Trent Spiker 1st, Lafe Blevins 3rd, Kole Franken 4th; 200m- Spiker 1st, Creighton Johnson 3rd, Van Crowley 4th; 4x400m relay- Franken, Johnson, Jacob Blanton, Spiker 2nd; shot- Riley Schuneman 3rd, Cooper Clark 4th; discus-Schuneman 2nd, Clark 4th, Florence 5th; high jump- Blevins 2nd, Hunter Smith 4th; long jump- Spiker 2nd, Blevins 3rd, Sith 4th; triple jump- Smith 3rd, Crowley 4th.
