The Doniphan West Mustang girls went 2-0 last week, posting road wins over Riverside and Oskaloosa.
The varsity ladies defeated Riverside 54-34 and the junior varsity won 56-46. The varsity girls cruised to a 72-37 win at Oskaloosa on Friday, Dec. 11, and the junior varsity girls rolled to a 34-6 win over the Bears.
The Mustang boys went 1-1 last week, losing to Riverside and beating Oskaloosa. At Riverside, the boys fell 32-64. For their first win of the season, the Mustang boys defeated Oskaloosa 41-31.
Heading into Christmas break, the Mustangs were scheduled to play at Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 15, will host Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 18, and will host Valley Falls on Monday, Dec. 21.
