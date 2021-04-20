Doniphan West Mustang baseball went 1-1 last week against Oskaloosa on Monday, April 13. The Mustangs lost the first game 11-15 and won the second 14-7.
Looking ahead, the Mustangs were scheduled to play at Pleasant Ridge on Monday, April 19; McLouth on Monday, April 26; Valley Falls on May 3; Riverside on Thursday, May 6; and need to find a date to play a makeup game against Troy.
