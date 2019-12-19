This week, the Mustangs hosted Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and are scheduled to play at Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Doniphan West teams played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The boys varsity lost 18-48 and the junior varsity lost 20-47. On Thursday, the Mustang boys varsity hosted Sacred Heart, and lost 30-78.
Both junior varsity (46-38) and varsity girls (76-37) came up with wins for the night. On Thursday, the Mustangs hosted Falls City Sacred Heart, and the junior varsity lost 31-49 and the varsity lost 39-60.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs hosted Troy. The DWHS basketball teams went 4-0 against the visiting Troy Trojans on Tuesday, Dec. 17. For the girls, the junior varsity won 48-15 and the varsity cruised to a 67-23 win. The boys junior varsity won 29-25 and the varsity boys claimed a 46-41 win.
The teams head into Christmas break with an away game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20 at Valley Heights. They are back in action on Friday, Jan. 3 at Washington County.
