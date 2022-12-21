Mustangs take on Troy and Valley Heights Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 21, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photos by Marla TaylorSophomore Cooper Eberly gets a free shot at the line after being fouled on a 3-pointer. Eberly made the basket and the free throw for this 4-point play against Valley Heights. Photos by Marla Taylor Freshman Emmyjo Whetstine looks for her teammates flying down the court on a fast break during the junior varsity game versus Valley Heights. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week, Doniphan West Mustang basketball was at Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and hosted Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 16.The results of the Troy games: JV girls lost 28-37, V girls won 57-28, V boys lost 22-26.The results of the Valley Heights games: JV girls won 37-26, V girls won 38-37, JV boys (2 qtrs) lost 14-17, V boys lost 40-60.The Mustangs hosted Valley Falls on Monday, Dec. 19, and then are off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Frankfort. More from this section Reports: Well-traveled QB JT Daniels commits to Rice Saints to unwrap winter wonderland at Cleveland on Christmas Eve 3:32 Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers Win Against the Los Angeles Rams - Up & Adams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News It's beginning to look like a White Christmas Elf at the Hiawatha Elementary Mustangs take on Troy and Valley Heights Middle School vocal groups perform HHS vocal groups present Winter Concert Hiawatha turns out Merry and Bright 4H Council Library showcases local and student artists Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool district files suit against track companyHCC names new football coachU.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrectionBrown County SheriffManhattan, KS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big CitiesLaw enforcement will be alert for impaired driversChief Justice Roberts suspends Biden plan to end Title 42 immigration ruleSmith, Jason A. 1983-2022House Jan. 6 Committee refers Trump for criminal investigationWas Sunday a blip on the radar for the Chiefs or cause for concern? Images Videos CommentedHealth Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
