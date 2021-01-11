The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs varsity and junior varsity teams both came up with wins over Washington County on Friday, Jan. 8.
In the varsity 46-38 win over the Tigers, Chloe Clevenger scored 13, Myah Olson 12, Sydney Smith 7, Avery Weathersbee 6, Jaiden Taylor 3, Sadie Leach 3, and Heidi Leach 2.
This week, they are scheduled to host Centralia on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and the league tournament begins on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Due to a Covid-related cancellation, the boys picked up a last-minute game with Mission Valley, a 3-A school from Eskridge. The Mustangs lost 71-43. Scoring were Trent Spiker 20, Lafe Blevins 11, Kole Franken 4, Fletcher Penny 3, Broc Leatherman 2, Brody Jeschke 2, and Creighton Johnson 1.
