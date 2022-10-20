Doniphan West Mustang volleyball earned second place in the Twin Valley League tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. The girls went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Frankfort (29-27, 25-18), Valley Heights (25-23, 25-10), and Centralia (27-29, 25-19, 25-10). In bracket play, the girls defeated Washington County (25-17, 25-12), and then lost to Hanover (21-25, 22-25).

The girls finished the regular season 31-5 and will be the #1 seed at the sub-state tournament at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 22.

