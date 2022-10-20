After receiving second place, the team and coaches: Front: Emmyjo Whetstine, Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Brennah Edie, H'Leigha Idol, Taygen Reno, Claire Cole. Back:head coach Andrea Keller, Brooklyn Rawles, Katie Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Kyra Johnson, Malaina Whetstine, Hannah Albers, Belle Smith, Kya Keller, and assistant coach Sarah Smith.
Doniphan West Mustang volleyball earned second place in the Twin Valley League tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. The girls went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Frankfort (29-27, 25-18), Valley Heights (25-23, 25-10), and Centralia (27-29, 25-19, 25-10). In bracket play, the girls defeated Washington County (25-17, 25-12), and then lost to Hanover (21-25, 22-25).
The girls finished the regular season 31-5 and will be the #1 seed at the sub-state tournament at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Mustang senior Claire Cole became the Twin Valley League girls cross country champion, and the DWHS girls' team earned a fourth consecutive league title at the league meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Centralia.
The results are as follows: Claire Cole 1st (21:47), Belle Smith 13th, Lena Leatherman 14th, Rylan Florence 17th, Cassidy Blanton 18th, Jaidyn Smith 24th, Aly Gobin 31st, Lilly Clark 34th, Kamryn McCauley 43rd.
Boys results: Isaac Idol 21st, Jacob Blanton 24th, Malakhi Moore 26th, Reece Florence 34th, Rafael Silva 43rd. The boys' team placed 5th.
The regional meet is to be at Washington County on Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 11 a.m.
