Brogan Nachtigal, a Senior of Falls City Sacred Heart has been selected to play in the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska on Saturday, June 4 at Cope Stadium in Kearney, Neb.
The Shrine Bowl is an All-Star game organized to recognize 90 of the most outstanding football student athletes of Nebraska. The game is played for the benefit of the Shriner’s Healthcare System located throughout North America with the goal of fundraising for the Shriners Children’s and local Shriners hospital transportation funds in the state of Nebraska.
Players for both the South and the North will have a week full of 2-a-day practices, attend the Shrine Bowl Parade and banquet dinner.
Nachtigal will also be playing in the 45th Annual Sertoma 8-man All-Star game at the Hastings College Football Complex on June 18. Brogan is the son of David and Laurie Nachtigal.
