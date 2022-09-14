NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen , wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen shed light on her relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with Elle magazine.

The interview was conducted before Brady left the Bucs last month on a mysterious 11-day absence from training camp.

Top Videos

Originally published on fieldlevelmedia.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.