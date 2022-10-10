Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson checks the balls before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Brownspre 2

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied.

Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists.

