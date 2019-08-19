The NEK Tractor Pullers reported the following results from their event Aug. 10 at Morrill Days:

800#

1)Phyllis LeRow Hiawatha 122' 1" 2.6 mph

2)Betty Niehues Sabetha 121' 11" 2.8 mph

3)Sarah Hobbie Neb City 118' 1" 2.7 mph

900#

1)Sarah Hobbie Neb City 151' 8" 3.1 m ph

2)Phyllis LeRow Hiawatha 149' 9" 2.9 mph

3)Jeff Niehues Sabetha 147' 10" 3.3 mph

1000#

1)Robert Tharp Topeka 151' 4" 3.6 mph

2)Gary Hartley Morrill 147' 9" 2.3 mph

3)Jeff Niehues Sabetha 147' 10" 3.3 mph

1100#

1)Robert Tharp Topeka 157' 3" 3.4 mph

2)Jim Boehmer Fairview 142' 4" 3.6 mph

3)Gary Hartley Morrill 140' 4" 2.5 mph

1200#

1)Robert Tharp Topeka 162' 2" 3.0 mph

2)Ed Higley Muscotah 149' 3.7mph

3)Art Wenger Hiawatha 130' 6" 2.9 mph

1300#

1)Art Wenger Hiawatha 148' 1" 5.0 mph

2) Robert Tharp Topeka 136' 3" 6.8 mph

3)Ed Higley Muscotah 134 ' 1" 5.3 mph

