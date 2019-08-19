The NEK Tractor Pullers reported the following results from their event Aug. 10 at Morrill Days:
800#
1)Phyllis LeRow Hiawatha 122' 1" 2.6 mph
2)Betty Niehues Sabetha 121' 11" 2.8 mph
3)Sarah Hobbie Neb City 118' 1" 2.7 mph
900#
1)Sarah Hobbie Neb City 151' 8" 3.1 m ph
2)Phyllis LeRow Hiawatha 149' 9" 2.9 mph
3)Jeff Niehues Sabetha 147' 10" 3.3 mph
1000#
1)Robert Tharp Topeka 151' 4" 3.6 mph
2)Gary Hartley Morrill 147' 9" 2.3 mph
3)Jeff Niehues Sabetha 147' 10" 3.3 mph
1100#
1)Robert Tharp Topeka 157' 3" 3.4 mph
2)Jim Boehmer Fairview 142' 4" 3.6 mph
3)Gary Hartley Morrill 140' 4" 2.5 mph
1200#
1)Robert Tharp Topeka 162' 2" 3.0 mph
2)Ed Higley Muscotah 149' 3.7mph
3)Art Wenger Hiawatha 130' 6" 2.9 mph
1300#
1)Art Wenger Hiawatha 148' 1" 5.0 mph
2) Robert Tharp Topeka 136' 3" 6.8 mph
3)Ed Higley Muscotah 134 ' 1" 5.3 mph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.