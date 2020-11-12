The Kansas high school football playoffs continue to roll this week, and several teams from the northeast Kansas area are still very much alive and vying for State glory.
In the Class 3A bracket, but Holton and Perry Lecompton are still rolling. Holton knocked off Santa Fe Trail by a score of 62-25 in the opening round, followed by a 49-8 win over Baldwin. Baldwin had reached the game by knocking off Jeff West in the opener. Perry opened their playoff run with a 35-22 win over Rock Creek, then stunned Hayden with a 20-7 win. Hayden had eliminated Sabetha in the opening round. Perry will play Prairie View on Friday night, while Holton will take on Frontenac. If both teams win, they will meet up in next week’s State quarterfinal.
The Class 2A features Nemaha Central still in the hunt, as the Thunder knocked off Pleasant Ridge by 50-6 to get things started, and then picked up a 40-30 win over Silver Lake, with a Friday contest set against Osage City. Maur Hill Mount Academy won one game in the tourney, a 56-32 victory over Mission Valley before falling Rossville by a score of 53-21. Rossville reached that round after knocking off Riverside by a score of 53-6.
Centralia is still a threat in Class 1A, where they took advantage of an opening round bye, then knocked off Wabuansee by a score of 52-6 to set up a match with Lyndon on Friday night. JCN won a decisive 72-0 game over Northern Heights in the opener, but fell 47-22 to Lyndon on Friday. Troy was knocked out in the opening round by Uniontown by a score of 51-14. Jackson Heights also picked up an opening win over Central Heights, by a score of 26-0, then fell 53-0 to Olpe.
