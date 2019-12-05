Two local schools earned 2019 State football titles last weekend, as Nemaha Central and Centralia cashed in on championship Saturday.
Centralia captured a come from behind victory in the Kansas Class 1A championship game, earning an 18-14 win on the back of three Kamble Haverkamp touchdowns, including one with less than a minute left on the clock. Centralia had not led the entire game, but jumped out to their first lead in the final moments of the contest.
The Nemaha Central Thunder, on the other hand, never trailed against Norton in the Class 2A title game, as they ran out to a 19-0 win. The Thunder defense picked off Norton five times in the game, as they held their opponents under sixty yards for the entire contest. The win marks the first State football title for Nemaha Central since their consolidation.
