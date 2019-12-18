Big 7 play has not been kind to Hiawatha to open the season, as both the boys and girls saw their season marks drop to .500 and 0-2 in league play after hosting the Nemaha Central Thunder on Tuesday night. The Lady Red Hawks were on the wrong end of a 73-21 loss, while the boys suffered a 45-43 nail-biter of a loss to the Thunder in the nightcap.
The girls struggled through another slow start and were held in check offensively by a tough Thunder defense, scoring in single digits in all but the final quarter. Nemaha Central jumped out to a 22-2 lead after the first and then stretched that advantage to 44-8 by halftime. A slew of Red Hawks got into the action on offense but no one could get in a rhythm, as Callyn Pavlish led the team with 4 points, Sarah Madsen scored 3, and Lakyn Leopold, Clara Lindstrom, Brenna Diller, Kate Madsen, McKayla Pilcher, Jaye Hrencher and Darcy Lierz all scored 2 points apiece.
An early injury and offensive struggles set Hiawatha back early, as Andrew Lierz was forced to exit less than a minute into the game after a nasty loose ball collision. Without their point man on the court, the offense faltered, scoring only 2 points in the first quarter on a pair of free throws. Down 11-2 entering the second quarter, Lierz returned to spark the team, but Nemaha kept the pressure on, seemingly unaffected by Hiawatha’s press, as they extended their lead to 24-14 at the half. The Red Hawks responded in a big way in the third, as Sage Meyer and Tyler Brockhoff sparked a 17-point quarter that cut the Nemaha lead to just one point on a Michael Moreno three late in the quarter.
Down 32-31 entering the fourth, Hiawatha continued to battle, as Moreno and Lierz both hit big three pointers in the frame and Brockhoff gave Hiawatha their first lead of the game on a falling layup with 1:40 remaining, as Hiawatha took a 43-42 advantage. Nemaha would hit a bucket and a free throw to retake the lead, but Hiawatha got a decent look out of a timeout, as Meyer was able to get off a semi-contested turnaround three point attempt at the buzzer that glanced off the back of the bucket to give Nemaha the two-point win.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Red Hawks picked up a 41-35 win, with Pavlish leading the way with 16 points. The freshmen ladies were not as successful, as Nemaha jumped out to an early lead and pushed it out to a 45-18 win. Tayler Kent led the Hawks in scoring with 10. On the boys side, the Red Hawk JV squad earned a 60-49 win, as Austin Coffelt scored 20, Trent Kolb pitched in 14 and Alex Rockey added 12. Malachi Isaac led the freshman squad with 13 points and Ashton Rockey knocked in 10, but the Hawks could not battle back late in the game and dropped a 59-41 decision.
With both varsity squads sitting at 2-2, the Red Hawks will travel to Royal Valley on Thursday evening for their last contest before the break. The boys will face a formidable Panther squad that is out to a 3-0 start after defeating the last two teams that Hiawatha has lost two, while the Lady Hawks will face off against a 1-2 Panther team that has struggled to score at times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.