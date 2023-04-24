Newman and Smith home run

Chandler Newman and Kaden Smith celebrate their program-first home runs

 Courtesy of USD 430 Facebook page

The Horton Charger baseball squad saw a milestone checked off the list, as the program saw the the first run in the two-year history of the team on Monday evening, as Chandler Newman belted the first home run in school history against the Troy Trojans.  After Newman's blast in the opener, teammate Kaden Smith blasted a ball over the wall in the second game, despite the team dropping both games.

In the first game, the Chargers opened up the game with a run, and came from behind to tie the contest at 2-2 before Troy broke the game open in the bottom of the 3rd with a 12-run inning.  Newman led the team with 2 RBIs, going 2 for 2 with his home run and 2 runs scored, while Xavier Buhrman finished 1 for 3, scoring a run and knocking in an RBI with a double in the 18-5 loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.