The Horton Charger baseball squad saw a milestone checked off the list, as the program saw the the first run in the two-year history of the team on Monday evening, as Chandler Newman belted the first home run in school history against the Troy Trojans. After Newman's blast in the opener, teammate Kaden Smith blasted a ball over the wall in the second game, despite the team dropping both games.
In the first game, the Chargers opened up the game with a run, and came from behind to tie the contest at 2-2 before Troy broke the game open in the bottom of the 3rd with a 12-run inning. Newman led the team with 2 RBIs, going 2 for 2 with his home run and 2 runs scored, while Xavier Buhrman finished 1 for 3, scoring a run and knocking in an RBI with a double in the 18-5 loss.
After a Newman walk, Smith opened up scoring in the late game, slamming a pitch over the left field wall for a 2-run homer. Troy would again go on to put up runs in bunches later in the game, running out to the 10-4 win. Smith led the team with a 2 for 3 game, scoring once, hitting a home run and putting up 2 RBIs. Jack Allen would also collect a pair of RBIs in the game.
The Chargers are scheduled to take on ACCHS this Thursday, with a matchup against Jackson Heights on tap for Monday night.
