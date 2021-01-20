Highland Community College athletic competitions kicked off this week.
HCC athletic officials remind fans that there will not be fans allowed in attendance this month due to KJCCC guidelines.
The KJCCC will re-evaluate its plans for the remainder of the spring 2021 season at the end of this month. All home contests will be streamed on the Scottie Sports Network! For more information, please visit our website: www.scottieathletics.com
