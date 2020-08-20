We are less than three weeks away from the Kansas Chiefs’ season-opening contest with the Houston Texans, and as training camp marches on, media, players and coaches have been sharing their opinions on how the team is progressing heading into the first game. Here are a few things to follow over the coming weeks:
Wide receivers are battling for the final roster spot
Jordy Fortson and Gerig Deter are locked up in a major battle for the final wide receiver slot on the roster. Fortson has been making standout plays all of camp, wowing coaches and teammates with one-handed grabs while running with the second team. Deter on the other hand is looking to bounce back after injuries derailed what could have been a major jump forward last year. Deter has made a couple showy plays, as well, but makes his mark as a heady player who has mastered all of the receiver positions and does things the right way. It may be tempting to hold on to the more physically gifted Fortson, but in an offense that makes so many plays off schedule, a reliable target that Patrick Mahomes can count could be more valuable. With no preseason games, it’s going to be a toss-up, but one worth tracking.
Defense and rookies have been showing out
It’s not easy to be a defensive squad during training camp. Surprisingly, the much-maligned Chiefs defense has been posing a stiff challenge to the team’s high-powered offense. It’s hard to say what the D will look like against live competition, but at this juncture it looks like GM Brett Veach pushed the right buttons this offseason. Along with Tyran Mathieu and Beshaud Breeland, the defense has been highlighted by rookies Mike Danna and Willie Gay, Jr., who have been impressing coaches. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been turning heads, as well. CEH has been running with the first team since day one, and Mahomes has credited the rookie for being ready to roll from minute one.
Suspensions and injuries could hamstring the team in the early going
Breeland was just handed a four-game ban on Tuesday that we have known was coming for awhile, but apparently he will be joined on the sideline by last year’s defensive surprise Mike Pennel. The details of Pennel’s suspension are still murky, but we know he’ll likely be out for a portion of the early season. Injury’s are also stacking up to limit the team’s progress. Sammy Watkins and Chris Jones are both top-flight contributors who need to bounce back from groin injuries, but the most concerning may be Eric Fisher’s concussion. Fisher, who has a history of concussion issues, has entered protocol, which could drag on for weeks. Hopefully he bounces back quickly and has a clean bill of health—definitely one to keep an eye on as Mahomes’ primary protector.
Mahomes is still Mahomes
No surprises here, but always good to see. Patrick Mahomes has been wowing those around him so far in camp. The League and Super Bowl MVP is set up to have an absolute monster of a season if everything goes as planned. A deep and diverse offensive skill group should provide some cushion in the event of a few injuries, but if Mahomes is able to stay upright and healthy, prepare for a giant statistical season. If you haven’t watched any highlights from the 2018 season in awhile, go do that right now. Now. As masterful as he was at times last year, the man was an absolute monster when fully healthy in 2018, and hopefully that’s the guy we’ll see on the field this year, but with more experience and a shiny new Super Bowl pedigree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.