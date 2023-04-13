Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball team travelled to Royal Valley on Monday, falling in both ends of a doubleheader, as the Panther offense was just too potent on the day for the Hawks to contain.

In the opener, Royal Valley jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the 1st, and while the teams traded blows over the next few innings, the Panthers dealt the knockout punch in the 6th, adding another 6 runs to shut down the game with the 18-8 win.  Grace Jones and Darcy Lierz each homered in the game.  Lierz led the team, going 2 for 3 at the plate, with the home run, a double, 2 runs scored an RBI and a walk, while Jones finished 3 for 4, knocking in 2 runs and scoring once.  Addison Williams also finished with 2 RBIs and a double, while Brynn Williams was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a triple.

