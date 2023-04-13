The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball team travelled to Royal Valley on Monday, falling in both ends of a doubleheader, as the Panther offense was just too potent on the day for the Hawks to contain.
In the opener, Royal Valley jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the 1st, and while the teams traded blows over the next few innings, the Panthers dealt the knockout punch in the 6th, adding another 6 runs to shut down the game with the 18-8 win. Grace Jones and Darcy Lierz each homered in the game. Lierz led the team, going 2 for 3 at the plate, with the home run, a double, 2 runs scored an RBI and a walk, while Jones finished 3 for 4, knocking in 2 runs and scoring once. Addison Williams also finished with 2 RBIs and a double, while Brynn Williams was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a triple.
The late game started with promise, as the Hawks opened with 2 runs and led 5-1 after the top of the 2nd inning, but Royal Valley found their rhythm again, scoring 6, 6 and 7 over the next three innings to earn the 20-5 win. The Lady Hawks had a hard time getting on base, mustering just 5 hits and a walk. Jones and Claire Twombly recorded the team's only official RBIs for the game, while Jones, Twombly, Williams, Annika Reschke and Luara Lierz all had hits in the game, while Darcy Lierz scored twice.
Now sitting at 3-5 on the year, the Lady Red Hawks will host Riverside on Thursday, before traveling to Holton early next week.
