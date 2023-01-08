The Hiawatha Red Hawks got back into action on the basketball court on Friday night, as the home team took a pair of losses in varsity action to the visiting Royal Valley Panthers.
In the early game, the Lady Panthers were midseason form, hoping to get their year back on track after a 1-5 start. Hiawatha either struggled to shake off the rust built up over the break, or simply had an off night in the shooting department, as the Hawks suffered several long stretches of difficulty finding points.
Royal Valley raced out to an 18-3 lead by the end of the 1st quarter, and while the Lady Red Hawks played their best stretch of the game in the 2nd after trailing 30-6, the Panthers still led 30-16 at the half. Josie Delaney hit a pair of threes and Abby Elffner hit back-to-back shots, including a three, to cut the Panther lead to 14. In the second half however, Royal Valley would continue to build on their lead, pushing the 3rd quarter score to 45-22 and cruising out to a 61-30 win.
Elffner led the team with 12 points, while Darcy Lierz scored 9 point and 10 rebounds, followed by Delaney with 8 and Aubrey Kent with 1.
In the second game, it looked like the Hiawatha boys were set to run away with the game, as they began to separate from Royal Valley late in what had been a back-and-forth 1st quarter. The Hawks entered the 2nd quarter up 20-13, with Cameron Boswell knocking down 10 points in the opening frame, but momentum shifted and the Panthers got on a roll, cutting into the lead, and eventually overtaking the Red Hawks to lead 30-24 at at the half.
The teams played to a stalemate in the 3rd, maintaining the 6-point difference, with Royal Valley up 48-42 heading into the 4th. After losing ground early in the quarter Red Hawks would begin to cut into the lead around the 5 minute mark, with Zach Cappleman knocking down a three-pointer with a minute and a half to get back within 4. Malachi Isaac drained a three with 5 seconds left to make it a one-score game, at 61-58, but there was just not enough time left on the clock as the Panthers closed out the 62-58 win.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 3-4 on the year, with the boys sitting at 2-5. The Hawks will host Sabetha on Tuesday night, then travel to Jeff West on Friday before getting into the mid-season tournament schedule.
