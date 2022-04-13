The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks continue to take steps forward on the diamond, but their steady improvement was not enough on Monday evening, as the Hawks found themselves on the losing side of a pair of games with the 6-2 Royal Valley Panthers.
In the first game, Hiawatha surrendered 3 early runs in the 1st inning, and despite a late rally, could not catch up to the Panthers, as Royal Valley pushed ahead to the 8-4 win, despite out-hitting the Red Hawks just 16-13. Sydney Johansen went 3-2 for the game with a double and a pair of RBIs, while Paige Campbell put up a 2-4 day, adding a pair of runs scored. Grace Morey went 2-4, with a run and an RBI, while Brynn Williams pitched in an RBI, 2 doubles and a run scored on 3-4 hitting, and Darcy Lierz scorched a triple. Williams went the whole way on the mound for the Lady Hawks.
One big inning derailed an otherwise solid outing from the Red Hawks in the second game, as Royal Valley’s 11-run 3rd inning was the difference in the 16-5 game. Grace Jones went 2-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 doubles, with Darcy Lierz adding a 2-3 performance, and scoring twice. Lakyn Leupold added an RBI on a 1-3 day at the plate, and Morey put in another solid outing, going 1-2 at the plate with 2 RBIs, a home run and a run scored. Johansen and Maddy Simpson split the game on the mound, combining for 5 strikeouts across 5 innings.
Now sitting at 2-7 on the year, the Lady Red Hawks will travel to Nemaha Central on Monday to take on the 5-1 Thunder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.