The Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawk football team took part in their first road game of the season last Thursday evening. Coach Curt Weldon said he thought the team was ready to play on the road, and that they put forth a great effort, but that Royal Valley simply had their own plans for the night.
After going down 8-0 early, Hiawatha responded, as Rhen Hageman took advantage of a pair of outstanding blocking of Owen Pyle and Cooper Lay, jolting down the sideline for a 60-yard score. Hagemen was able to punch in the 2-point conversion as well, to tie the game at 8-8. The Panthers were able to respond to hold a 16-8 lead. While Hiawatha was able to drive the ball all the way down to the three yard line, they were unable to punch the ball across, and went into the half trailing by a touchdown.
Despite the Red Hawks responding to every Panther score in the second half by driving into the home team’s territory, the Royal Valley squad was able to put up points, while Hiawatha drives fizzled, as the Panthers picked up the 38-8 win. Coach Weldon said that despite the 0-2 start, he is seeing progress out of his team each week, as the line continues to play better together, while the skill players are beginning to figure things out, but that inconsistencies need to be cleaned up going forward.
In the B-game, Hiawatha’s Xavier Boeckman stripped a Panther ball carrier and Alex Ross recovered on the first play of the game. The Hawks put together a 12 play drive before penalties stalled the drive. Royal Valley was able to grab a 6-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Red Hawks took the second half kickoff, and held the ball for nearly the entirety of the rest of the game, pounding away at the Panther defense for 17 plays. Hiawatha pushed the ball all the way down to the 14 yard line, but came up short on 4th down, turning the ball over with just seconds left on the clock, as the Panthers escaped with the 6-0 win.
“We played tow good games, battling all night long,” said Weldon, “We just made too many mental mistakes, missing several opportunities to score.” Coach Weldon went on to say that the coaches are excited about how the team has responded, and that he expects the group to respond on Thursday against arch rival Sabetha.
