The Royal Valley Panthers rolled into Hiawatha on Thursday night, in a rescheduled showdown between the Big 7 foes, and the Panthers gave the Red Hawks more than they could handle, shutting down the boys team by a score of 61-35 and knocking the Lady Red Hawks off 56-42.
The girls kept things tight in the early going, trailing just 10-9 as the first quarter came to a close, but could not find consistent enough scoring to keep up with the high powered Royal Valley squad. Hiawatha fell behind 25-17 at the half, and while the Hawks managed to outscore the Panthers by one point in the third, Royal Valley ran off a 21-14 fourth quarter to earn the 14-point win.
Clara Lindstrom sank a pair of three pointers and finished a perfect 8 for 8 at the free throw line to lead the team with 18 points. Sarah Madsen added 13, Darcy Lierz scored 8 and Lakyn Leupold pitched in 3 for Hiawatha.
Carson Gilbert led the boys team with 21 points, but Hiawatha had a tough time with the length and athleticism Royal Valley ran out on the court, and things did not get any better when the team’s top two post players left the game with injuries. Mitch Bryan and Austin Coffelt both checked out, not to return to the game, and with Joel Bryan already out with injury, it left the Red Hawks more than thin up front, as they fell from down just 14-12 after the first quarter to trailing by 19 at the halftime mark. Things continued to spiral in the second half, as Royal Valley continued to build on their lead and finishing off the big win, 61-35.
Alex Rockey pitched in with 6 points, Trent Kolb scored 5 and Coffelt added 3 before his departure.
Brandt Barnhill led the junior varsity team with 18 points in a 50-46 loss earlier in the evening.
