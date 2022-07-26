Brown County Fair “Pedal Power Tractor Pull” Results
On a warm summer evening at “105th Brown County Fair” 120 kids participated in the annual Pedal Power Tractor Pull.
Organizer Keith Olsen said there was a good crowd cheering these kids on. Sponsors for this year’s pull were as follows: 5 years old and under- WKG Sales and Services, 6-7 years old- Gatz Ag & Big Rig Painting, 8-9 years old- Hiawatha Imp. Co., 10-11 years old- Bruna Imp. Co. The Pit Crew was the Horton FFA Chapter and the announcer was Kaden Smith. Horton Thriftway donated Dr. Pepper to all the kids and workers.
Olsen said he wants to thank all the kids, parents, grandparents, Horton FFA, and the sponsors for making this year a huge success.
The following are results:
Age 5 and under: 1st-Anna Manche, 2nd-Lane Flach; 3rd-Max Mauck
6-7 years old: 1st-Aubrey Kerl, 2nd-Eric Manche, 3rd-Daniel Heinen
8-9 years old: 1st-Caden Phillips, 2nd-Max Selland, 3rd-Hudson Rice
10-11 years old: 1st-Justin Selland, 2nd-Forest Crider, 3rd-Avery Krenz
