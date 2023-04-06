Red Hawk logo

The season has started off well for the junior varsity teams of the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball and softball squads, with each team sweeping all of their games in the past week.  The boys went 4-0 to extend their record to 8-0, while the Lady Red Hawk JV team started their season with a 2-0 week.

The offense was on fire for Hiawatha at Sabetha on Tuesday night, as the girls swept the Bluejays by scores of 24-4 and 18-13.  In the opening game, a 12-run 3rd inning closed out the contest.  Quinn Boye finished with a hit, a walk, 2 runs and 4 RBIs, while Claire Twombly, who also had a pair of doubles, Laura Lierz, Kaeleigh Ruckman and Maddison Shafer all collected 2 RBIs in the game.

