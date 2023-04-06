The season has started off well for the junior varsity teams of the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball and softball squads, with each team sweeping all of their games in the past week. The boys went 4-0 to extend their record to 8-0, while the Lady Red Hawk JV team started their season with a 2-0 week.
The offense was on fire for Hiawatha at Sabetha on Tuesday night, as the girls swept the Bluejays by scores of 24-4 and 18-13. In the opening game, a 12-run 3rd inning closed out the contest. Quinn Boye finished with a hit, a walk, 2 runs and 4 RBIs, while Claire Twombly, who also had a pair of doubles, Laura Lierz, Kaeleigh Ruckman and Maddison Shafer all collected 2 RBIs in the game.
The second game was much closer, but a 9-1 advantage after the 1st inning pulled the team through for the win. Lierz, Boye and Paige Campbell all finished with 3 RBIs, while Towmbly and Sarra Murphy each had 2. Twombly an Boye also each hit a triple in the game. Next up for the Lady Red Hawk JV squad is a matchup at Royal Valley next Tuesday.
After getting off to a 4-0 start last week, the junior varsity boys took on Horton on Friday night, picking up the 8-2 win. Brayden Newell finished with 2 RBIs, while Karson Henry scored 3 times on 3 walks. Konner Chandler recorded a triple while going 2-2 at the plate with an RBI. Five Hawks took the mound in the game, with Chandler picking up the win.
The boys played a pair with Pleasant Ridge on Saturday, taking the first game 10-8 and holding off a late rally. Lucas Lancaster led the offense with 2 RBIs, while Micah Oldham went 2 for 3 and hit a double and Blake Parker hit a triple, going 1-1 with an RBI. The Hawks won game two by a score of 5-2, with Lancaster and Tagen Diller each recording 2 hits, and Chandler and Ethan Morton getting clutch RBIs.
The Hawks hosted Sabetha on Tuesday, winning 10-9 before storms cancelled the second game. Henry and Alex Pyle each had 2 RBIs, while Josh Monaghan drove in 4, with a double and a pair of triples. Henry and Chandler had the big hits in the final inning to drive in the winning runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.