The state football playoffs are nearing their culmination, and a trio of Big 7 schools were still in the hunt this week, as Perry Lecompton and Holton locked up for a shot at the big game, while Nemaha Central hosted Rossville in their own semifinal game.
Holton got on the scoreboard first in the Class 3A State Semifinal game against Perry, as they attempted to avenge a loss way back in week three of the season, but a 3-0 lead was not going to enough, and Perry converted more third downs on their way to a go-ahead touchdown than Holton would be able to do the entire evening, going up 8-3, which would be the halftime score. In the second half, the Kaws pushed their lead to 22-3, and while Holton was able to add a score late to make things closer, the Wildcats could get no closer than 22-9 as they saw their season end at 9-2. Perry moves on to the title game at 11-1, where they will take on an 11-0 Andale team that will be a handful, to say the least.
Nemaha Central found themselves in an early hole against Rossville and their high-flying offense in the Class 2A semis. Rossville ran out to a 19-0 lead, but Nemaha would claw back to 19-13 before the half. That was the closest they would get, though, as the Bulldogs built a 31-13 lead in the second half, and the Thunder could do no more than make it closer in the end. Rossville’s win sets up a matchup of unbeatens against Hoisington, while Nemaha Central ends their campaign at 8-3.
