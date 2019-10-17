Improvement continues to happen overall for the Highland cross country teams as they see the Region VI/Jayhawk Championships on the horizon and the latest improvement for the Scottie men and women happened at the FHSU Tiger Open on Saturday in Victoria, Kansas.
The Scotties saw nine personal records on the day and a pair of Top 20 times in school history, while the men also improved their team average dropping one minute and 20 seconds off their average.
For the men it was a fifth place team finish out of 13 teams, while the women placed 12th as a team both competing in the Black race which featured many different NJCAA teams.
Pacing the Highland men on the day was a pair of Top 20 times in Highland history as Vicente Correia and Javon Watkins placed 21st and 24th behind times of 26:42.1 and 26:50.2, respectively. For Correia it ties him for the 12th best time in HCC history, while Watkins is now tied for the 15th best time in school history.
Deiondre Williams had the third fastest time on the day for the Highland men as he posted a time of 27:38.8 to place 44th out of 131 runners. Ryan Ringer went sub 30 and perhaps made took the biggest strides forward for the Scotties on the day finishing just behind Williams for 46th place with a time of 27:41.2 over two minutes better than his time in Chicago. Joshua Camp finished out the top five for Highland on the day finishing 59th with a time of 28:07.1, while Liam Jones took 69th place posting a time of 28:52.5.
Dario Ramirez, Nick Cisneros, Jean Dieuvil and Maxson Muenks were all also in action for the Scotties finishing 82nd, 84th, 102nd and 106th, respectively posting times of 29:18, 29:20.2, 30:31.6 and 31:06.6.
For the Scottie women it was a personal record by De’Janay Davis that lead the way at the Tiger Open as she raced to a time of 20:54.3 to place 34th out of 98 runners. Evelin Santaclara was just behind Davis posting a time of 20:57.8 to earn 37th place. Leah Wagner improved her time from the Chicago meet by nearly 30 seconds posting a time of 21:43.2 to place 54th.
Jennifer Lincoln, Octavia Wright and Tiana Bowen all competed for the Scotties posting times of 23:43.6, 24:42.7 and 27:41.8 to place 81st, 87th and 95th.
Highland now takes a week off from competition and will continue to work towards top performances at the Region VI/Jayhawk Championships on Saturday, October 26th in Iola, Kansas hosted by Allen Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.