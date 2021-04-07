PERU, Neb. - The Peru State women’s basketball program has announced its 2021 summer skills camp.
The camps will be held June 7-10 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the College’s campus. There is a special session for Grades K-4 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. for $80 or if the participant wants to stay through lunch, the fee is $100.For girls grades 5-12, instruction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for $140. Lunch will be provided for all participants.
Campers will receive daily instruction to address all areas of skill development. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt. There will be a $10 discount for two or more from the same school.
To register, go to: https://www.perustatewomenshoops.com/. For more information, campers should contact Bobcat women’s basketball head coach Ian Holleran at iholleran@peru.eduor by phone at 703-344-4601.
