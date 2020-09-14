(Peru, Neb.) – In the interest of fan health and safety, Peru State has modified its fan attendance and ticketing procedures for fall sports for the 2020 season.
In the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC), for volleyball, Peru State will have a maximum of 544 available seats. In the Oak Bowl, for football, Peru State will have a maximum of 618 seats available. All tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Ticket counts and procedures will be broken down into five categories:
1-Student Tickets
2-Faculty & Staff Tickets
3-Season Pass Holders
4-Home Team Fans Only
5-Complimentary Tickets for Recruits and Guests
All admission and game tickets for volleyball and football will be pre-issued by Peru State athletics staff via HomeTown Ticketing. There will be limited walk-up ticket sales at the AWAC or Oak Bowl and will be dependent on pre-sales. All tickets will include a unique code and may not be duplicated. Tickets will be verified electronically at the facility's point of entry by Peru State game management staff. Any tickets issued to a game that is postponed to a later make-up date will be honored on the new contest date.
For more information go to the link at https://bit.ly/3kayWf1.
