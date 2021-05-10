(PERU, Neb.) – The Peru State football team has announced that it will host two different team camps this summer in late June.
Team camps for high school teams will be conducted by the Bobcat football coaching staff and players. The camps will be held at the Oak Bowl on the campus of Peru State College.
An 8-Man Team Camp will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and June 29, for athletes in grades 9-12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Check in from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
An 11-Man Team Camp will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday, June 30 and July 1, for athletes in grades 9-12 from 5 p.m. to 9p.m. daily. Check in from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
These are fully padded camps and will provide controlled contact scrimmages.
The cost is $50 per individual daily campers or $100 per individual for overnight campers. This is for teams only and the space is limited.
Each camper will receive a t-shirt and dinner will be provided.
For more information, campers and coaches interested in the team camps, should contact Bobcat coaching assistant Lou Varley at lvarley@peru.edu or 402-209-4787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.