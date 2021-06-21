(Peru, Neb.) –The Peru State baseball coaching staff has identified Sunday, June 27, as a tryout date for candidates for the 2021-22 Bobcat team.
The tryout is open to 2021 high school graduates and transfer students.The tryout will be held at the Centennial Complex Field on the College’s campus beginning at 2 p.m.
There is no cost for the tryouts.The Bobcats have several spots remaining for the 2021-22 squad. Athletic and academic scholarships are available for both years.
Peru State head coach Wayne Albury will conduct the tryout. For more information about the tryout and/or to pre-register, please contact Coach Albury at walbury.peru.edu or call at 731-617-1547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.