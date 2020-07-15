The Peru State baseball coaching staff has identified Monday, July 27, as a tryout date for candidates for the 2020-21 team, as well as, for 2021-22 prospects.
The tryouts will be held in the Centennial Complex Field on the College’s campus beginning at 2 p.m.
There is no cost for the tryouts.
The Bobcats have a few spots remaining for the 2020-21 squad, but will also be seeking members for the following year. The opportunity to visit with admissions counselors, take a campus tour, and meeting the current Bobcats will be available.
Athletic and academic scholarships are available for both years.
Peru State head coach Wayne Albury and graduate assistant coach Gianfranco Garlobo will conduct the tryouts.
For more information about the tryout and/or to pre-register, please contact Coach Albury at walbury.peru.edu or call at 731-617-1547.
The tryouts will be conducted following Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures.
