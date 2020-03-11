The Peru State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Shooting & Ball Offensive Skills Camp with Coach Willie Williams through Breakthrough Basketball. The camp will be held April 18 and 19 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the College’s campus.
The camp will be for boys and girls grades 5 - 12 in which players will have an opportunity to train and improve their game under the direction of Coach Williams. The focus will be on skills and strategies Coach Williams has used over the last few years to help hundreds of youth players achieve next - level development.
Some the skills which will be worked on will be: shooting fundamentals – quickly boost field goal and free throw percentage, common mistakes which limit players’ shooting ability, how to develop a quick release, the “Steve Nash Adjustment,” proper body positioning, techniques for creating space, pro - level secrets, catch - and - shoot fundamentals, and the “shooters mentality.”
For more information and to reserve a spot, go to: https://www.breakthroughbasketball.com/camps/ The cost for the two - day training is $195. There are only 16 spots available at this time.
