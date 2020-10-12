Homecoming is always circled on a high school team’s calendar before the season begins, but from the day the slate was announced, Hiawatha knew that beating up on the visiting Holton Wildcats would be a tall task.
Those concerns played out on the field on Friday night, as the perennially dominant Cats worked over Hiawatha for a 60-0 win.
The Red Hawks found some room to move in the early going, as Ashton Rockey caught a pass from Alex Rockey down the sideline on the team’s first possession, but the drive eventually wound down as Holton forced the Hawks to punt. The Cats responded quickly, as they ripped off a 47-yard run to go up 7-0. Holton got another quick score, as Hiawatha set up a screen on their next drive and a Wildcat defensive lineman stepped in front to snag the ball at the 2 yard line and score to go up 14-0 with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter. A quick Hiawatha three and out gave Holton the ball back, and they responded with a 50 yard touchdown run to go up 21-0.
Cody Nevels found a hole on Hiawatha’s next possession and scampered 23 yards, but the Hawks eventually turned over the ball on downs, leading to a 57 yard score from the Wildcats. Carson Gilbert tried to get Hiawatha on the board on the ensuing possession, grabbing a deep pass and jolting 74 yards for a score, but the play was called back on an offensive pass interference penalty, which led to a three and out and a 25 yard score from the Cats.
Rockey was able to find some time in the pocket on the next drive, completing passes of 32 and 31 yards to Joel Bryan and Trent Kolb, respectively, but a fumbled snap at the 5 yard line gave the ball back to the Wildcats, who pushed the ball down field to kick a field goal as time expired in the half, to lead 37-0 at the break.
A Holton field goal, followed by 3 touchdowns would wrap up the scoring for the evening, as the Wildcats ran away with the 60-0 lead despite missing half its roster due to Covid quarantines. Only 17 players dressed for Holton on the night, but Wildcat coaches figured those were 17 of the team’s best 20 players.
Hiawatha now sits at 1-5 on the season, with a trip to Royal Valley on tap for Friday, Oct. 16.
