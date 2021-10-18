The Hiawatha Red Hawk football team is headed back to the Kansas state playoffs.
With Friday night’s 56-0 win over the Royal Valley Panthers, the Red Hawks erased an 8 year playoff drought, and setting up a match up with the Sabetha Bluejays that will factor heavily into state tournament seeding.
The Panthers had one of their best drives of the game on their opening possession, driving briefly into Red Hawk territory, before the Hiawatha defense stiffened and a forced a punt. The tide turned quickly on the ensuing punt attempt, as the snap sailed over the Royal Valley punter’s head and deep into Panther territory. The Hawks took over and promptly moved the ball down to the 10-yard line, where Brandt Barnhill took the snap and made a sharp cut around the left end of the line, snaking his way through Panther defenders and into the end zone for a 7-0 Hiawatha lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
After turning the Panthers over on downs on their next possession, Hiawatha again marched the ball straight down the field, and this time it was Cody Nevels who would take the hand off and crash into the end zone from a yard out to put Hiawatha up 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter. The Panthers converted on a 4th and 1 attempt to keep their next drive moving, but just moments later, Ashton Rockey stripped the ball away from the Royal Valley quarterback, and the Red Hawks recovered on the opposing 32 yard line. The Hawks looked for a quick strike, earning a pass interference call on the first play of the drive that took the ball to the Panther 17, where Barnhill again ripped off a scoring run, pushing the score to 21-0 at 7:38 of the second quarter.
The Panthers turned the ball over again on the next drive, fumbling on a 4th down conversion attempt, giving the ball back to Hiawatha at the Royal Valley 39. Rockey immediately carried the ball down the goal line, where after a false start pushed the Hawks back to the 6, Barnhill would log yet another scoring run, as Hiawatha increased their lead to 28-0. A quick Royal Valley three and out returned the ball once again to the Red Hawks, and after a quick march down the field, it was Barnhill using his arm this time, connecting with Tyler Davis on a short touchdown pass, and Hiawatha would enter halftime with a 35-0 lead.
The second half saw the Red Hawks move the ball down the field with ease, yet again, and after a 13-yard Barnhill touchdown was called back on a holding penalty, Hiawatha responded with their sixth score of the game on the next play—a Barnhill strike to Rockey at 10:07 of the third, as Hiawatha climbed to a 42-0 advantage. The Hawks forced a three and out on the next possession, and on the punt, Ashton Rockey gathered in the ball at the Royal Valley 32-yard line and dashed down the home sideline, picking up a couple of crushing blocks along the way, as he bolted into the end zone with a 68-yard punt return touchdown and a 49-0 lead. The punting woes would again haunt the Panthers on their next possession, as a tipped punt set up Hiawatha at their town 42-yard line. Barnhill responded on the first play of the drive, exploding for a 58-yard touchdown that would bring the game to its final score of 56-0 with 3:39 left in the third quarter, as Xavier Oldham connected on his eighth extra point of the game.
With a running clock bleeding the time down, the remainder of the game mostly featured Hiawatha’s junior varsity players. Both sides of the ball had their moments, as the offense moved the ball at times, and the defense continued to hold, but neither team could crack the scoreboard in the 4th, as the Red Hawks held the Panthers out of the end zone on the final drive of the game, moving Hiawatha’s record to 4-3 on the season, including a 4-1 Big 7 record and 2-2 mark in the Kansas Class 3A District 4. Currently sitting at a 0-point point differential in district play, the Hawks will travel to Sabetha next Friday, where the Bluejays are 3-4 on the season, but also at 2-2 in district with a +7 point differential
