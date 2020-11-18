Week ten is in the books for the 2020 NFL season, and while Chiefs played spectators this week, most of the league was in action, helping to paint a clearer picture of what the playoffs would look like if they started today.
On the AFC side, the Chiefs sit squarely at the 2nd seed, as of today. At 8-1, Kansas City does not play the top-seeded Steelers who are living well at 9-0, and the Chiefs have a tie-breaking win over the 3rd-seeded Bills at 7-3 Next up are the Indianapolis Colts, leading the AFC South at 6-3. The Las Vegas Raiders also sit at 6-3 and are currently holding the first of three Wild Card spots, followed by the Dolphins and Ravens, with matching records.
The Titans sit just outside of playoff range, but find themselves in a position of weakness after just falling to the division-leading Colts. Behind the Titans, the Browns are also at 6-3 on the year and very much in the hunt, but a difficult divisional slate could be tough to overcome. The Patriots have looked improved over the past two weeks, sitting at 4-5 with plenty of time to make a push.
The path to the playoffs seems pretty clear so far in the AFC, though it is a bit of a surprise to see some of the teams at the top, and especially some of the teams that have slipped. The Ravens currently hold the final Wild Card spot, but were considered by many a lock to compete for the top spot. The Titans may not be as big of a surprise, but were still expected to cruise in the AFC South. Still, both teams are at 6-3 and in fine position to climb. The biggest surprise may be the rise of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have benefited from getting Ben Roethlisberger, as well as a non-conference schedule as soft as pudding. The Chiefs will need Pittsburgh to drop at least one game, but probably two or three, given Kansas City’s divisional loss to the Raiders and a pretty rough slate through the final 7 games, and the toughest games left for the Steelers look to be a Ravens squad they have already beaten, the Bills (who lose against good teams) and a home game against the Colts two days after Christmas.
On the other side of the coin, the NFC is a little more of a mess at the top, and the cutoff line between playoff teams and those currently out of the race looks like a pretty solid black line scribbled in ink. The Packers and Saints sit at 7-2 and in the top two spots. Both teams are very flawed and inconsistent, and who knows what the Saints will look like if Drew Brees misses considerable time with his broken ribs and punctured lung. Next up, the most intriguing team may be the Cardinals at 6-3, holding the lead in the NFC West. The Eagles hold down the 4th seed in the NFC, leading the East with an abysmal 3-5-1 record. And what may be the conference’s three best teams currently hold Wild Card spots, in the Buccaneers (7-3), the Rams (6-3) and the Seahawks (6-3). This group has maximum potential, but all have some pretty obvious shortcomings that could end a run to or in the playoffs at the drop of a hat.
On the outside looking, you have the Bears at 5-5 and the Vikings and Lions at 4-5, all of whom possess the talent to get hot and go on a winning streak, but would all still be facing considerable troubles in breaking into the top 7. Considering that the group directly above them are so strong, I doubt any of those teams make their way into the postseason unless something remarkable happens. The only other teams worth mentioning—and I don’t really think they’re worth mentioning—are the 3-7 Giants, and the 2-7 Washington Football Team and the Cowboys. The Eagles’ tie looms large in fending off any of these teams, but the entire division is just so bad that there’s no telling what could happen.
The Chiefs return to action this week with a chance to avenge the previous loss to the Raiders, and they will need to continue to string together wins if they hope to snatch the top seed and earn a bye week.
