The Hiawatha Junior Legion played a trio of doubleheaders this week, keeping their record above .500 with a 3-3 split of the week, as the Braves traveled to Sabetha and hosted Seneca and Falls City.
Post 66 found themselves on the wrong side of a tight 10-9 loss on Thursday in the first game against Sabetha, scoring 9 runs between the 4th, 5th and 6th innings to come back from down 4-0, but gave up 5 in the bottom half of the 6th to take the loss. Matt Monaghan kicked off an outstanding week with a 2-3 performance, picking up an RBI, a walk and 2 runs scored. Dalton Siebenmorgen went 1-2 with a double, a run and 2 walks, while Memphis Wahwahsuck went 1-1 with 2 RBIs. The Bravos could not keep Sabetha’s bats at bay in the second game, falling 16-9, after leading 6-0 early. Monaghan went 1-3 with a pair of RBIs a run and a walk, and Carter Peters went 2-3 for the game with an RBI, 2 runs and a double.
On Sunday, Hiawatha got a big walk-off win over Seneca in the first game of the doubleheader, as Peters knocked in the winning run, capping his 2-2 performance with a pair of RBIs, 4 runs, a walk and a double. Cooper Jacobsen finished 2-2 at the plate, with 3 walks, 3 RBIs, 4 runs and 2 doubles, while Monaghan put up a 3-4 day, with 2 runs and a walk, and Kade Pyle finished 2-5 with an RBI, 2 runs and a double, as the Braves earned the 16-15 win. Seneca got the better for the second game, picking up the 12-8 win. Monaghan was 3-3 for the game with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Pyle went 1-3 with a double and an RBI and Camden Thonen finished 1-2 with a double and an RBI. Post 66 put together 8 runs over the final two innings, but could not come all the way back.
On Tuesday night, Hiawatha hosted Falls City, sweeping the day to push their record to 6-5. The teams matched scoring in the 1st and 5th innings, but Hiawatha posted a 4-run 3rd inning that was the difference in the game. Josh Smith went 2-3 for the game with an RBI and 2 runs scored, while Peters finished 2-2 with a run scored. The Braves dominated the second game for a 14-1 run-rule win. Jacobsen put together a 2-3 day at the plate, picking up an RBI and a run scored, Monaghan went 3-3 with an RBI and a run and Pyle wrapped things up at 2-2 with a double, 2 RBIs and a run scored.
