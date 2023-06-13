The Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 Braves played five games over the past week, winning all five to push their season mark to 8-1 after traveling to Falls City for a win and taking doubleheaders at home against Doniphan County and Holton.

Despite a 2-0 lead early in the game against Falls City, the Braves eventually found themselves in a 4-2 hole against the Blue Storm, before battling back to take the 6-4 win.  Brandt Barnhill singled and scored in the 1st, with Xavier Oldham picking up the RBI, with Joel Bryan knocking in Ashton Rockey just one batter later, as Post 66 took a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning.  Falls City cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, and then took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 3rd.  Kaden Smith led off the 4th with a walk, then scored on a Carson Gilbert sacrifice fly, then in the 5th, Smith was up with the bases loaded and wore an inside pitch to tie up the game as Oldham came across to score.  In the 8th and final inning, Tyler Stevens doubled and scored on a Gilbert single, and Rockey knocked in Gilbert with a single a few batters later to push the lead to 6-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.