The Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 Braves played five games over the past week, winning all five to push their season mark to 8-1 after traveling to Falls City for a win and taking doubleheaders at home against Doniphan County and Holton.
Despite a 2-0 lead early in the game against Falls City, the Braves eventually found themselves in a 4-2 hole against the Blue Storm, before battling back to take the 6-4 win. Brandt Barnhill singled and scored in the 1st, with Xavier Oldham picking up the RBI, with Joel Bryan knocking in Ashton Rockey just one batter later, as Post 66 took a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning. Falls City cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, and then took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Kaden Smith led off the 4th with a walk, then scored on a Carson Gilbert sacrifice fly, then in the 5th, Smith was up with the bases loaded and wore an inside pitch to tie up the game as Oldham came across to score. In the 8th and final inning, Tyler Stevens doubled and scored on a Gilbert single, and Rockey knocked in Gilbert with a single a few batters later to push the lead to 6-4.
Barnhill finished 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Gilbert led the team with 2 RBIs. Oldham and Joel Bryan split the game on the mound, striking out 9 and giving up just 3 hits.
The Braves opened their home stand with a 9-1 drubbing of Doniphan County. Cooper Jacobsen finished the game hitting 1 for 3, with 3 RBIs, a walk, a double and a run scored. Gilbert was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, while Oldham was 2 for 3, with 2 doubles, a runs cored, a walk and 2 RBIs. Rockey pitched a complete game winner, giving up 6 hits and a single run while striking out 7.
The nightcap was much tighter, as both teams scored twice in the 1st, then Hiawatha was able to pick up the deciding run in the 4th for a 3-2 win. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st, Barnhill led off with a single and scored on an Oldham fly out, then Rockey came across to tie things up on a Bryan grounder. In the 4th, a pair of players from the south side of Brown County came up big for the Braves, as Smith singled and came around to score on a Gannon Becker single for the game-winning RBI. All in all, 7 players singled for Hiawatha in the game, with Barnhill and Jacobsen taking the mound for the win.
Hosting Holton on Sunday, the Braves earned a pair of 5-1 wins. In the opener, the two teams scored all of their runs in the 1st and then shut each other down the rest of the way, as the game was locked at 5-1 the whole way through. Oldham, Jacobsen, Stevens and Kade Pyle all had RBIs for the Braves, and Becker and Gilbert split the game to come up with the win on the bump.
In the late game, Post 66 built a 5-0 lead before the Wildcats could muster a run, as Rockey mashed a double and 2 RBIs, and Bryan went 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored and a triple. Bryan picked up the win, splitting the game's pitching duties with Stevens.
Now sitting at 8-1, the Braves play again on Sunday, when the squad will travel to Corning.
