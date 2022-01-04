The PowerTeam 2.0 will be making an appearance at the Falls City Prichard Auditorium in Falls City, Neb., next month.
The well-known group, which has been featured on national television, will be putting on a show at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 for a free admission presentation.
The Power Team is a group of world class athletes who have performed the world’s greatest exhibitions of power, strength, speed,inspiration, and motivation in every state and in over 60 countries for the past 40 years. These giant men, many weighing over 300 pounds, can blow up hot water bottles like balloons, snap baseball bats like twigs, lift telephone poles overhead, rip phone books and license plates like pieces of paper, and smash walls of ice and concrete.
The Power Team has several world record holders, former NFL football players, and professional wrestlers. They have been endorsed by over 50 governors, senators, and congressmen for their positive contribution to the lives of Americans and people around The World.
In 1975, The Power Team became the “Original” strength team, utilizing feats of strength to communicate positive messages to audiences in churches, civic centers, stadiums, and coliseums all across the nation, as well as the world. The Power Team has been featured in People Magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, Walker, Texas Ranger, Extreme Makeover, and most recently, several appearances on The Tonight Show, Steve Harvey’s Show, America’s Got Talent, Guiness World Records, watched by an estimated 20 million. They have also been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, and even spoofed on Saturday Night Live and Mad TV on the Fox network. For over 10 years they have had their own television show called The Power Connection, viewed by millions around the world each week.
The various members of The Power Team are among America’s most sought after speakers, encouraging people to live a life of excellence and challenging them to be the best that they can be with life-changing messages.
Go to www.ThePowerTeam.com for more information.
