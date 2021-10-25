On a night that held major playoff seeding implications for the Hiawatha Red Hawks and the Sabetha Bluejays, a strong start to the game for the Hawks was not enough to overcome the eventual wave of momentum that would carry the Jays to a 42-3 win.
Hiawatha dominated the majority of the first quarter, as Brandt Barnhill dashed 18 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and team drove well into Bluejay territory before stalling. Xavier Oldham would convert a 35-yard field goal, as Hiawatha went up 3-0. The Red Hawks forced a fumble on Sabetha’s first possession, taking the ball away and setting up another deep drive into Sabetha territory. On the ensuing drive, a deep back-shoulder throw from Barnhill to Ashton Rockey for 26 yards set up Hiawatha in good position. On a 4th and about 6 yards, the Red Hawks opted for a 48-yard field goal attempt, which fell short. Hiawatha stopped Sabetha’s next drive at midfield, but the momentum had begun to fade, as the Hawks were held to a three-and-out of their own, punting the ball back to the Bluejays.
The teams traded three-and-outs to start the second quarter, but after Sabetha got the ball back with eight minutes to go in the half, they posted their first big play of the game—a 47-yard touchdown run with 7:41 to go in the second to go up 7-3. The Bluejays would not look back, scoring once more before halftime to lead 14-3 at the break.
A chance to stop Sabetha and regain momentum to start the second half evaporated before the Red Hawks’ eyes with the opening kickoff of the third quarter, as Sabetha gathered the ball in and ran 87 yards for the score, going up 21-3 and taking the air out of Hiawatha’s hopes for a quick comeback. As Hiawatha struggled to move the ball, Sabetha scored on their next two possessions, as passing touchdowns of 36 and 29 yards moved the Bluejay lead to 35-3 with less than five minutes to go in the third. Sabetha put one more score on the board on their first drive of the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 42-3, where the game would finish.
Brandt Barnhill threw for 43 yards in the game, on 7-11 passing, with a pair of interceptions, as well as 69 rushing yards. Cody Nevels ran for 81 yards, and Xavier Oldham rushed for 25.
The 4-4 Red Hawks will now face Topeka Hayden in the opening round of the playoffs. The 7-1 Wildcats went 5-0 in District 3 to earn the top seed coming out of that grouping, with an 87-point differential in those five games. With the win, Sabetha will play at 5-3 Perry Lecompton next week. Had the game gone the other way, the teams would have swapped opponents, which would have left the Red Hawks facing the same Perry team they beat in week 2 for their first win of the season.
