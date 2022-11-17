Highland Community College's "Quad State Showdown" was a tremendous success. With 13 teams from four different states, the aura of excitement did not disappoint.
"Sure, we had some bumps during the event, but overall it was a success. We had over 2,000 viewers on our twitch stream which means that Highland Community College was exposed to over 2,000 people at one point during the event," stated Coach Matt Ludwick.
Teams that competed were Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Highland Community College, University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, Park University, University of Central Missouri, Pratt Community College, Southern Illinois University, Emporia State University, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa University and the University of St. Mary's.
The University of Kansas took the first place belt. Ottawa University earned second place. Wichita State placed third. The University of Central Missouri placed fourth. Fifth place was Southern Illinois, and Kansas Wesleyan earned the sixth place spot.
"I want to thank Marc Jean and the IT dept., Rick Blevins and his maintenance crew, Tanner Holte for his work in the media, Tate Wedman, Derek Schuererman, Alex Gooch, Damien Ochoa, Riley Goff, and Austin Singleton for all of their help. Of course, Angie Eberly and the Walters Wellness Center's staff for their cooperation, Dr. Eric Ingmire and many more for their support in allowing this to happen," Ludwick stated.
Additionally, Ludwick added an extra "thank you" to their sponsors: Clarios, Amberwell, Pierce Heating & Cooling, Rainbow Communications, Stardust Trophies and Maximum Realty.
The program's next LAN event is planned for the end of March. More details will emerge as we near the date.
