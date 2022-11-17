HCC graphic

Highland Community College's "Quad State Showdown" was a tremendous success. With 13 teams from four different states, the aura of excitement did not disappoint.

"Sure, we had some bumps during the event, but overall it was a success. We had over 2,000 viewers on our twitch stream which means that Highland Community College was exposed to over 2,000 people at one point during the event," stated Coach Matt Ludwick.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.