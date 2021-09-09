The Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The fishing derby will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake, with lunch and prizes included.
The derby is for youth up to age 15 years old. Adults are welcome to join if they have a valid fishing license.
