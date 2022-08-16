A noon Saturday game seeks like a nonchalant way to get the season rolling for the Kansas City Chiefs, but that time of the year is here, and even though we are just at the beginning of the preseason schedule, it was exciting to see the Red & Gold back on the field.
There were definite ups and downs in the game, and we’ll touch on a few of those today, but the overall picture of the game showed the Chiefs starters, and much of their second-team looking sharp, while the Bears, who looked overwhelmed in the early-going, showed more depth into the third and fourth wave of players, which allowed them to come back in the game to earn the 19-14 win.
The Positives:
1st Team Offense: Patrick Mahomes went 6-7 through the air with a touchdown as the team marched down the field to score on their opening possession, which included pass attempts to 6 different receivers. The entire unit looked good and ready to go.
Isiah Pacheco stands out: In a crowded and confusing running back room, no one player stood out for their work on the ground, but Pacheco has been making waves in camp, and his 5-yard catch in the red zone to set up the team’s opening touchdown featured the young back staying on his feet after a collision, as well as the fact that he was pulled from the game at the same time as presumed starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and ripped off a 34 yard kick return, seems to be positive evidence that he not only has a place on the roster, but also a place in the team’s plans.
Wide Receiver depth shows out: We’ll stick with the offense for a moment longer, as the backup receivers really stole the show, with players fighting to stand out in a tough roster battle. Justin Watson was the name on everyone’s lips after the game, with a line of 5 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Daurice Fountain was solid, as well, catching 3 balls for 24 yards, and Skyy Moore continues to draw praise, catching 3 passes for 23 yards, and passing the eye test during his time on the field.
Varsity D looks tough: The overall defense may not end up being better this season, but the little bit we saw of the frontliners on Saturday looks faster and ready for growth. The team has gotten significantly younger on this side of the ball over the past two offseasons, and they certainly looked like it. Chris Jones looked rejuvenated, and Frank Clark looked as fast as ever, with young linebackers and secondary players flying all around the field. Who knows if it will hold true in the regular season, but so far, so good for the Chiefs starting defense.
The Negatives:
CEH, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore, and Josh Gordon fail to impress: As I mentioned before, there is an interesting fight going on at running back, which gets more interesting depending on how many the team keeps—Helaire did not really have much chance to stand out, limited to one carry and no receptions, but Jones, who many thought capable of topping the depth chart, had no room to run and made a few mental errors, while Gore struggled as well, dropping a pass and losing a fumble. As for Gordon, he made a pair of athletic plays on the ball, but could not stay in bounds on either, and also had a dropped pass.
The Bears ripped off 19 straight points in the second half, so the late defense was definitely a concern, but they were also handed some tough situations to deal with, so I’m not ready to call it a negative, at this point. All-in-all, you have to say the game would go down as a relative success, despite the loss. If both first-teams can continue to show out like they did on Saturday, the Chiefs are going to be a difficult proposition for anyone once the regular schedule gets rolling in September.
