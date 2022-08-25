Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

Outside of sealing the deal for their first win on Saturday, the second game of the preseason looked very similar to the first, for the pieces of the Kansas City Chiefs that we will see on the field once the regular season begins—and the early returns have been sterling.

Preseason takeaways do not usually mean much, but with games being played, you have to observe and take something away. The intriguing thing is that unless the coaching staff are playing games with not only roster spots, but legitimate first team reps, what we have seen at the top end of the Chiefs lineups this preseason could seriously shake up expectations and the product we see on the field on Sundays during games that matter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.