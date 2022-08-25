Outside of sealing the deal for their first win on Saturday, the second game of the preseason looked very similar to the first, for the pieces of the Kansas City Chiefs that we will see on the field once the regular season begins—and the early returns have been sterling.
Preseason takeaways do not usually mean much, but with games being played, you have to observe and take something away. The intriguing thing is that unless the coaching staff are playing games with not only roster spots, but legitimate first team reps, what we have seen at the top end of the Chiefs lineups this preseason could seriously shake up expectations and the product we see on the field on Sundays during games that matter.
The wide receiver pecking order is in serious question: Between injuries to the two of presumably the top four wideouts heading into this week’s game, and the sudden rise of a guy, in Justin Watson, who wasn’t even supposed to make the team, I don’t feel like I’m getting much of a clear picture of what we’ll see in the regular season. Watson, at this point, looks like a guy who is forcing his way not only onto the roster, but into the regular rotation. He has made play after play, and if the overall goal of this receiver corps is to be a great group instead of having great players, then this is a player who looks like he brings something to the table that this team could use. The bigger question seems to be where JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman fit in.
Smith-Schuster should be the team’s number one receiver, but failed to make an impact in game one and will miss the rest of the preseason with a knee injury. Hardman, despite having a solid offseason and training camp, has also been bit by injury bug and has not stood out in game action. Hyped rookie Skyy Moore has probably wrapped up the punt returning duties, but has also not made his mark with the first team offense, so with this group, I think we’re farther from knowing what to look for than we were three weeks ago.
Tight ends look productive across the board: There was some excitement about bringing in taller receivers for Patrick Mahomes, but thus far in the preseason and especially in game two, it has been the size of the tight ends that has stood out. Jody Fortson bodied defenders and controlled his body for a pair of touchdowns, and Noah Gray played well on Saturday, as well, and with both of those guys looking like pieces of a puzzle behind Travis Kelce, Mahomes might have the most weapons of his career at his disposal.
The defense will either be a letdown or the story of the season: Barring a record-setting season by Mahomes, the defense should be one of the key takeaways at season’s end. After shedding a lot of its defensive leadership and experience in the offseason, the already young defense continues to get younger, as the team’s drafted defensive backs have been the stars of the preseason, while George Karlaftis has generated a lot of excitement with two sacks in two games. Angling for a quicker and more aggressive unit, Kansas City has looked phenomenal against mediocre competition. This group will either wilt against the premier schedule the Chiefs will play in the regular season, or they very well might mature into a top-half defense that develops quicker than any of us expected.
The Chiefs host the Packers on Thursday night for the final game of the preseason before opening the season in Arizona on Sept. 11 against the Cardinals.
