After a big opening game win followed by a loss last week, the Hiawatha Middle School football squad got off to the just the start they needed on Thursday, as the team capitalized on an early Perry Lecompton mistake to jump out to an early lead that they would never relinquish on their way to a 40-6 win.
The Red Hawk defense started the game with a turnover, as they opened the game recovering a fumble on just the third play from scrimmage. The offense wasted no time in cashing in on their extra possession, as Cooper Jacobsen connected with Kaden Morton for a 30-yard touchdown. The trend continued throughout the first half, as Hiawatha would use three Malcolm Allen touchdown runs of 57, 26 and 61 yards to stretch the lead at the break to 28-0. Each of those possessions came after either a three-and-out or a turnover, as the Hawks continued to dominate on both sides of the ball.
The defense got in on the scoring action when play resumed in the third quarter, with Kameron Winder striking first on a scoop-and-score fumble recovery that stretched 67 yards, and Mavrik Shafer striking paydirt with a 6-yard fumble return for a touchdown of his own. All told, the defense forced four fumbles as well as two turnovers-on-down and allowing a long drive of just 17 yards, and Coach Curt Weldon said his defense came to play against the Kaws. “The boys didn’t disappointed as they dominated from start to finish,” said Weldon, adding, “We were on fire, hustling all over the field.”
The 2-1 Red Hawks will host Jeff West on Thursday afternoon.
