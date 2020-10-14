Sunday’s outing against the Las Vegas Raiders was a forgettable one for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the visiting AFC West foe handed KC their first loss of the season with the 40-32 decision. While some injuries and concerning schematic issues reared their heads in the game, the big picture is still a sunny one, in which the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and fresh off a thirteen-game winning streak.
On the injury front, the Chiefs were dealt a pair of blows on Sunday, losing guard Kelechi Osemele for the season and Sammy Watkins for the foreseeable future with a bum hamstring. Both losses highlight trouble spots for Kansas City. Osemele’s absence lessens an offensive line that has been struggling to live up to its billing. As for Watkins, the wide receiver has become rather integral to the team’s route concepts –a tricky spot for the team, given Watkin’s tenuous grasp on availability. The key losses at positions that are already struggling highlight a pair of the three problems that stood out on Sunday.
With Osemele down, the line loses one of its better early-season performers, and at that, Osemele was a last-minute fill in for a previous started who opted out of the season. The problem here is that the offensive line has struggled. Patrick Mahomes and the tackles have not meshed in regards to his movement in, or more appropriately, around, the pocket. Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher have struggled to control the edges against some really good and some average competition with defenses rushing just three or four. Adding a weakened interior line will only lead to Mahomes spending more and more time outside the pocket, which will lead to some spectacular plays, but also a dip in consistency.
Consistency up front and at quarterback only compound the team’s other big offensive problem—a recent inability of the team’s skill position players to get open against an increasing number of dropping defenders. As the line falters, teams are needing less and less rushers to get pressure on Mahomes, allowing more and more to drop back and create more and more interference in the Chiefs’ downfield route trees. The correlation between increased pressure and longer hold times between open receivers is obvious and troublesome. Next up for Kansas City is the Bills, who are not great up front, but have a strong secondary, which could give the Chiefs fits.
Lastly, the defense was a major problem on Sunday. Middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens was left do much of the work against the run, while the rest of the squad did not rally to the ball, as even team leader Tyran Mathieu played a key role in giving up a major first down late in the game by failing to assist on a tackle that could have put the ball back in the hands of Mahomes. The defensive line and secondary were major culprits in the Chiefs’ failures, as well, as neither performed up to their recent outings.
On the uptick, the Chiefs and Coach Andy Reid have a long week to shore things up, and with the pressure of an undefeated season off the table and the added motivation of a frustrating loss to light a fire under a team that has struggled with looking uninterested in all but the biggest games so far this season. At its core, I believe that the struggle to stay sharp and bought in will be Reid’s biggest battle, but given the extra game planning time, and a high caliber opponent next up on the schedule, I see a much better performance on the horizon.
