Sunday marked the opening of the 2019 AA Zone tournament in Sabetha, as Hiawatha’s Post 66 Braves begin their attempt to make a run at the State tournament.
The Braves drew Silver Lake in the first round of the bracket, and hoped avenge an 0-4 record against their opponent throughout the regular season, but a couple of big innings and a rain delay put a damper on those plans, as Hiawatha fell 15-3.
Cody White took the mound for Hiawatha, and kept things close for a bit. Silver Lake scored on a pair of passed balls in the first and took that 2-0 lead into the top of the 3rd inning, where things started to come apart for the Braves. The Eagles picked up their first run of the inning on a White balk, then grabbed another with a pair of singles that scored a run. Hiawatha seemed to be on their way out of trouble for the inning when catcher Andrew Lierz caught Silver Lake’s lead runner on a lazy lead off second base, but the Braves could not solve the rundown, as the Eagle runner busted up the pickle to reach third. Two pitches later, the next batter lofted a sacrifice fly into the outfield to take the 5-0 lead.
Hiawatha got on the board in the bottom of the 3rd, as White dropped a bloop single into right field and stole second, was moved over by Lierz and scored on a Michael Moreno sac fly. The 5-1 deficit would expand in the 4th, as Silver Lake would clear loaded bases on a deep double and tack on another with a hard hit single to right. Down 9-1, Hiawatha put Hunter Pavlish and Kade Tollefson on base to start the top of the 4th inning, when the rain that had been dripping all game began to pour.
Coming back from the delay, Hiawatha was able to push across 2 more runs, but Silver Lake put together a knockout punch in the 5th, scoring 6 runs to put the game away. White went 2-2 on the day, scoring twice and steeling a base. Blake Gormley and Gabe Corbett each added RBIs for Hiawatha. Next up for the Braves is a Tuesday matchup with Seneca, as both teams play to stay keep their seasons alive.
