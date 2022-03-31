Both the Hiawatha High School varsity baseball and softball teams took on the Troy Trojans on Monday evening. The boys split a pair of games with the visitors, while the girls dropped one.
Joel Bryan struck out five of the first six batters in game one, and Braydon Griswold scored in the bottom of the 2nd after walking and stealing a base, for the Hawks to go up 1-0. Troy scored 3 runs after an untimely error in the 3rd inning, and continued to benefit from Hiawatha miscues, turning 5 errors into an 8-4 win. Bryan and reliever Tyler Willich combined for 12 strikeouts and just 1 walk for the game.
In game two, Carson Gilbert helped get the Hiawatha offense on track, going 4-5 in the game at the plate, while also striking out 6 batters, walking 1 and allowing just 3 hits, as Hiawatha trounced their visitors by a score of 10-0. Bryant, Willich and Matt Monaghan picked up 2 hits apiece.
Coach Curt Weldon said he was very pleased with the team’s pitchers, all of whom showed good command and kept hitters off balance. With recent inclement weather, Weldon said he knew there was a chance that the defense could start off slow, but liked what he saw as the games went along. Weldon was also happy with the team’s baserunning, as they racked up 17 bases over the two games.
The junior varsity squad played a doubleheader against Rock Creek last week, falling in both games by the run-rule, though they did play a Rock Creek squad that factored heavily into the varsity team’s state title a year ago. Tyler Stevens and Aden Grathwohl combined for the team’s only two hits of the day, with Grathwohl nailing a double that scored Stevens.
The varsity boys will host Horton on Friday night, then will welcome Perry Lecompton on Monday. The junior varsity will be in action on Tuesday, traveling to Perry.
On the softball side, the lone reported score of the night was a 10-4 loss at Troy to the Trojans. Junior Paige Campbell hit her first career home run. Hiawatha also played at home Monday night against Perry, however game reports were not available.
The Lady Red Hawks will also host Horton and Perry Lecompton on Friday and Monday, respectively.
