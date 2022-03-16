The Big 7 League has released its 2021-22 All-League Teams this week, with three Hiawatha Red Hawks earning their honors for their play this season.
For the Lady Red Hawks, senior Clara Lindstrom and junior Darcy Lierz were unanimous selections as First Team All-Big 7 as the Hiawatha squad earned a share of the Big 7 league title and an 18-4 record. Lindstrom was one of the top scorers in the league, while also sharing a spot as one of the league’s best free throw shooters and three-point threats. Lierz led the Big 7 in steals by a good margin, and also fielded the highest field goal percentage in the league.
On the boys side, Joel Bryan was the lone selection for Hiawatha, earning All-Big 7 Honorable Mention in his senior season. After and injury-shortened 2020-21 season, Bryan was one of the best all-around players in the league, finishing inside the top 10 in nearly every significant statistical category within the Big 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.